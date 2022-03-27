Menu
Nancy Michael Roberts
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Roberts, Nancy Michael

January 24, 1936 - March 25, 2022

Gibsonville – Nancy Carroll Michael Roberts, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her daughter's home in Landrum, SC. She had been living with her daughter for the past six years because of her declining health. Nancy was born on January 24, 1936 in Guilford County to the late Elza Rankin Michael and Ola Blanch Watkins Michael, and was the wife of 52 years to the late Charlie Warren Roberts who died in 2012.

Nancy retired after 40 ½ years with P. Lorillard Tobacco Company. She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church; she enjoyed talking, eating and telling the bawdy joke. She also enjoyed spending time with her furry grandchildren Floppy and Big Foot. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Gibsonville Fire District 28.

She leaves to mourn with fond and loving memories her daughter, LuAnn (Scott); a sister, Ava Riley and husband Melvin; numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Ruby McKeithan, Mozelle Mitchell, Hazel Edmonds and Edna Tippett; and her brothers, Lonnie, Glenn, Fred and Worth Michael.

The funeral service will be held 2:00pm Monday, March 28, 2022 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. C. Allen Myers III. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45pm Monday prior to the service and other times at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Authorcare Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. You may send condolences and watch the service at www.lowefuneralhome.com

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
NC
Mar
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
