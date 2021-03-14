Nancy Carol Luther Sadler
Winston-Salem — Mrs. Nancy Carol Luther Sadler, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Rockingham County on February 16, 1941 to the late Lloyd Taylor and Mozelle Scott Luther. Mrs. Sadler retired from DuPont in Wilmington, DE. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Louise and John Haynes; nephews, Chris and Angela Haynes, and David Haynes and Liz Kelk. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sadler was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sadler. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dan View Cemetery in Eden. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Sadler family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.