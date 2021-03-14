Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Carol Luther Sadler
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Nancy Carol Luther Sadler

Winston-Salem — Mrs. Nancy Carol Luther Sadler, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Rockingham County on February 16, 1941 to the late Lloyd Taylor and Mozelle Scott Luther. Mrs. Sadler retired from DuPont in Wilmington, DE. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Louise and John Haynes; nephews, Chris and Angela Haynes, and David Haynes and Liz Kelk. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sadler was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sadler. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dan View Cemetery in Eden. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Sadler family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dan View Cemetery
Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always

- Your Homestead Hills Family
Jennifer Blackwell
Friend
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results