Ward, Nancy Hamilton
October 26, 1928 - May 28, 2021
RICHMOND, VA - Nancy Hamilton Ward, 92, moved from her earthly home to her heavenly home on May 28, 2021.
Formerly of High Point, she is predeceased by Frank L. Ward.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life with be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Green Street Baptist Church. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Green Street Baptist Church General Budget, the Lottie Moon Offering c/o Green Street Baptist Church, 303 North Rotary Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina at bchfamily.org
.
For Mrs. Ward's complete obituary, please visit her tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.