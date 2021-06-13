Menu
Nancy Hamilton Ward
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Ward, Nancy Hamilton

October 26, 1928 - May 28, 2021

RICHMOND, VA - Nancy Hamilton Ward, 92, moved from her earthly home to her heavenly home on May 28, 2021.

Formerly of High Point, she is predeceased by Frank L. Ward.

A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life with be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Green Street Baptist Church. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Green Street Baptist Church General Budget, the Lottie Moon Offering c/o Green Street Baptist Church, 303 North Rotary Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina at bchfamily.org.

For Mrs. Ward's complete obituary, please visit her tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Green Street Baptist Church
High Point, NC
Jul
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Green Street Baptist Church
High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
