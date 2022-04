Nannie Mae Riggins



Greensboro — Nannie Mae Riggins, 80, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 200 N. Regan St. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing today from 12 to 6 p.m. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.