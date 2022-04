Mrs. Naomi W. Murray



Greensboro — Mrs. Naomi W. Murray, 90, died Friday, June 25, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Murray family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 28, 2021.