Freeman, Natalie Carter
June 13, 1940 - March 20, 2022
Natalie Carter Freeman died on Sunday, March 20, at Well-Spring Assisted Living. She was the daughter of the late Harry Clifton Carter and Mary Alice Coyle Carter. She was born on June 13, 1940, in Greensboro.
Natalie graduated from Foxcroft School and attended Hollins College and Katharine Gibbs School. She was a member of The Assembly, the Debutante Club of Greensboro, Wednesday Lecture Club, and Little Gate Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, Natalie was predeceased by her husband Joseph Franklin Freeman, Jr.; her brother Harry James Carter; and her stepson Joseph Franklin Freeman III. She is survived by her son Eric Rutherfurd, his wife Joy and granddaughters Carter and Mary Sumner; her son Ian Rutherfurd, his wife Nova and granddaughter Jacqueline; her stepson Jonathan Andrews Freeman and his wife Channing and children; her sister-in-law Mickey S. Carter and her children Claire Grant, Natalie Hyde, and Will Carter and their families.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to nurses Carinah Boyles and Mehgan Allgeyer of AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice) and Well-Spring Retirement Community for their compassionate care during Natalie's illness, and deep appreciation to Vanessa Spinks for her special and loving care for the past five years.
There will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
The family is being assisted by Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.