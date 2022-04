Arellanes Reyes, NathanLEXINGTON - Nathan Joshua Arellanes Reyes, age 3 months, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.A viewing and gathering of family and friends will begin on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the family's residence.Interment will be held in Mexico.Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com