Nathaniel Hawthorne Thomas



High Point — Nathaniel Hawthorne Thomas, 87, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral services, 12 p.m., Monday, September 28 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 E. Market St., Greensboro, for immediate family only. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.