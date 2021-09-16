Menu
Nathaniel Bruce Johnson
Johnson, Nathaniel Bruce

Nathaniel Bruce Johnson "Pie" was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, November 16, 1949 to the late Frank and Elizabeth Johnson. He was educated in the Greensboro City Schools and was a local and long-distance truck driver for more than 20 years.

He later began work as a mechanic for Walt's Auto Sales, where he worked more than 15 years, until his health began to fail him. He departed this life Monday, September 13, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his brother Frank P. Johnson and two daughters, Anansa Mahatha and Amber Davis.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Kellogg and Bruce Mock, both of Greensboro, NC, two daughters, Robin Kellogg-Joseph of Charlotte, NC and Tanza Johnson of Greensboro, NC, brother, Walter Johnson, Sr. (Paula) of Greensboro, NC; six grandchildren: Kourtnei, Michael Jr, Tia, Alesha, Taylor, and Jade, one great–grandson Myles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The celebration service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021at St. James Baptist Church, 536 West Florida Street, Greensboro, North Carolina. Family visitation 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; celebration service 12 p.m.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. James Baptist Church
536 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
St. James Baptist Church
536 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace "PIE" NO MORE PAIN
Robert(Eddie)Powell
School
September 17, 2021
FAMILY......May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
MICHAEL STIMPSON
School
September 16, 2021
May Nate rest in peace..Condolences to the family.
Lawrence Johnson
Friend
September 16, 2021
PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILIES OF A LIFETIME NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY FRIEND "BRUCE"! RIP!
FANNIE BREEZE-BROWN
Family
September 16, 2021
Rest in peace Pie no more pain my condolences to the family
Doris Y Maynard
Friend
September 16, 2021
