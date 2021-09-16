Johnson, Nathaniel Bruce



Nathaniel Bruce Johnson "Pie" was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, November 16, 1949 to the late Frank and Elizabeth Johnson. He was educated in the Greensboro City Schools and was a local and long-distance truck driver for more than 20 years.



He later began work as a mechanic for Walt's Auto Sales, where he worked more than 15 years, until his health began to fail him. He departed this life Monday, September 13, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his brother Frank P. Johnson and two daughters, Anansa Mahatha and Amber Davis.



He is survived by two sons, Michael Kellogg and Bruce Mock, both of Greensboro, NC, two daughters, Robin Kellogg-Joseph of Charlotte, NC and Tanza Johnson of Greensboro, NC, brother, Walter Johnson, Sr. (Paula) of Greensboro, NC; six grandchildren: Kourtnei, Michael Jr, Tia, Alesha, Taylor, and Jade, one great–grandson Myles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The celebration service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021at St. James Baptist Church, 536 West Florida Street, Greensboro, North Carolina. Family visitation 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; celebration service 12 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.