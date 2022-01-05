Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior. To Bonita and family, my most heartfelt sympathy is expressed to you due to the loss of your dearly beloved Nate. Prayers are continually being offered to the Lord on behalf of the family. May God's all-sufficient grace comfort, strengthen and sustain you. Sorrowfully submitted, Betty A. Burnett Lindenwold, New Jersey

Betty A Burnett January 6, 2022