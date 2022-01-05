Greensboro — Nathaniel Pickard, Jr., 37, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of life will be held Thursday, January 6 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11:15 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1309 Larkin St. Interment in Lakeview Memorial Park. Viewing today 12 until 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
Sending my deepest sympathy on the passing of my nephew Nathaniel O. Pickard JR Nate to his Mother Bonita Father Nathaniel SR his Brother DJ and Children may God give you all conference strength during this difficult time. From Michelle Hunt and family.
Michelle Hunt
Family
January 6, 2022
Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior.
To Bonita and family, my most heartfelt sympathy is expressed to you due to the loss of your dearly beloved Nate.
Prayers are continually being offered to the Lord on behalf of the family.
May God's all-sufficient grace comfort, strengthen and sustain you.
Sorrowfully submitted,
Betty A. Burnett
Lindenwold, New Jersey
Betty A Burnett
January 6, 2022
Other
January 5, 2022
Angela Payne and Family
January 5, 2022
"There is a special place in our heart for the one we call `brother'"/ If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them