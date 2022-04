Nellie Hardy "Nell" Lillard



Caswell County — Nellie Hardy "Nell" Lillard, 84, died Sunday, December 6, 2020. Memorial graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12 in Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.