Nhieu Thi Nguyen



Greensboro — Nhieu Thi Nguyen, 78, died Thursday, December 16, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel has the honor of assisting the Nguyen family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2021.