Nicholas "Nick" "Nick" Pike
1997 - 2020
BORN
1997
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Eastern Guilford High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Pike, Nicholas "Nick"

September 17, 1997 - December 16, 2020

Nicholas "Nick" Len Pike, 23, passed away on December 16, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1997 in Guilford County to Kerry Len Pike II and Shelby Leigh Simmons Pike.

Nick graduated from Eastern Guilford High School in 2015. He enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, being outdoors, and was known as a big brother to several family members. Nick was a loving and giving person who had a huge heart. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his dogs.

Survivors other than his mother, Shelby Simmons Pike and his father, Kerry Pike II and wife, Kristy, include a sister, Alyssa (Patrick) Saunders; his brothers, Kaden Pike, Preston Bare, Bradley Bare and Tyler Bare; a nephew, Grayson Saunders; maternal grandmother, Vicki Hayes Simmons; paternal grandparents, Pat Greeson, Lynn Pike and wife, Lynn; paternal great-grandmother, Marie Pike; his girlfriend, Karly Williams and her children; special cousins, Zach, Jacob, Ann, Luke, Lynsey, Matti, Morgan and Tyler; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Nick was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew "Matt" Pike; a maternal grandfather, James "Jimmy" Edward Simmons; and a paternal great-grandmother, Arlene Waller Greeson.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Marchael Bullard with the burial to follow in Alamance Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed. The family will be receiving friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Integrity Church in Burlington.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 S. Church Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Integrity Church
2420 Corporation Pkwy # H, Burlington, NC
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC
Dec
21
Committal
12:00p.m.
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S. Church St., Burlington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Sponsored by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
We will surely miss you Nike Pike
Stephanie Noah
Friend
December 20, 2020
