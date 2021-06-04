Richardson, Nicholas James
September 15, 2006 - June 2, 2021
Nicholas James Richardson, 14, of Greensboro, NC, met Jesus and received a new and perfect body on June 2, 2021.
Nicholas was born September 15, 2006. He entered this world with numerous medical and physical challenges. In April, 2007, Nicholas suffered irreparable whole body damage days after open heart surgery. The result was profound disability in his body. Despite this, Nicholas gave us over 14 years of life.
Although non-verbal, Nicholas had a spontaneous laugh that melted the heart of mankind. The joy he brought his parents and siblings through their years of care, cannot be replaced.
Nicholas touched countless lives for the better and caused lifelong relationships to be forged. Although he never spoke a single word, he spoke volumes. He was our Superman.
Surviving are his parents, Stephen and Lisa, and his three amazing siblings, Stephen, Megan and Brandon. He is also survived by his grandmother, Sharon Yantis, and a grandfather, David Richardson, as well as his uncle and aunt, Keith and Martitia Richardson. Finally, he is survived by his niece Lorelei. Nicholas is also predeceased by a grandmother, Ann Forrester Richardson.
A service of life will be held at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC at 1 p.m., June 5, 2021 and officiated by the Reverend Chris Lewis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kids Path, 2504 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, or to Haynes-Inman Education Center, 200 Haynes Road, Jamestown, NC 27282.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Richardson family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.