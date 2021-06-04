Menu
Nicholas James Richardson
2006 - 2021
BORN
2006
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Richardson, Nicholas James

September 15, 2006 - June 2, 2021

Nicholas James Richardson, 14, of Greensboro, NC, met Jesus and received a new and perfect body on June 2, 2021.

Nicholas was born September 15, 2006. He entered this world with numerous medical and physical challenges. In April, 2007, Nicholas suffered irreparable whole body damage days after open heart surgery. The result was profound disability in his body. Despite this, Nicholas gave us over 14 years of life.

Although non-verbal, Nicholas had a spontaneous laugh that melted the heart of mankind. The joy he brought his parents and siblings through their years of care, cannot be replaced.

Nicholas touched countless lives for the better and caused lifelong relationships to be forged. Although he never spoke a single word, he spoke volumes. He was our Superman.

Surviving are his parents, Stephen and Lisa, and his three amazing siblings, Stephen, Megan and Brandon. He is also survived by his grandmother, Sharon Yantis, and a grandfather, David Richardson, as well as his uncle and aunt, Keith and Martitia Richardson. Finally, he is survived by his niece Lorelei. Nicholas is also predeceased by a grandmother, Ann Forrester Richardson.

A service of life will be held at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC at 1 p.m., June 5, 2021 and officiated by the Reverend Chris Lewis.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kids Path, 2504 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, or to Haynes-Inman Education Center, 200 Haynes Road, Jamestown, NC 27282.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Richardson family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Service
1:00p.m.
Westover Church
505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss but I am also rejoicing that he is at peace in heaven.
Jim Cayton
Work
June 5, 2021
What a touching tribute for Nicholas, a shining star! Prayers for his family for the earthly loss of this beautiful boy.
Beverly York
June 4, 2021
