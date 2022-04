Nick Coltrane



Archdale — Nick Coltrane, 19, died Sunday, September 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.