Chandler, Nina Coleman
November 5, 1951 - September 25, 2021
Nina Coleman Chandler, age 69, of Eden, passed away early Saturday morning, September 25th, 2021, at her home.
A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September the 28th at 2 pm at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with the burial to follow at Lawson Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Fair Funeral Home.
Nina was born November 5, 1951, in Greenwood County, SC to the late Wiley and Sarah Coleman. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School, Class of 1969 and accelerated in English. Nina earned her degree in English from Columbia College. She also studied and sang Opera. She was the pianist at Central Baptist Church. Nina never met a stranger and always wanted to make everyone she met feel important.
Surviving are husband, Joseph W. Chandler, III; son, Josh Chandler and wife Jennifer of Reidsville; Betsy Buff and husband Clay of Hickory and Sara Bett Moles and husband Kenny of Greensboro; sister, Anne Ferguson of Gastonia; grandchildren, Kristen Chandler, Cory Strader, Chandler Buff, Cole Chandler, Madilyn Moles, Collin Buff, Jake Chandler, Kent Moles, Malorie Buff and Josiah Moles.
Preceding her in death along with her parents was a sister, Janice Peeler.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2021.