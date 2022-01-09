McCusker, Nita Underwood
January 10, 1921 - December 28, 2021
Nita Underwood McCusker, 100, was called home by the Lord to be with her beloved Jesus on December 28, 2021, 13 days before her 101st birthday. Nita will be remembered for her cheerfulness, generosity. and love of life. She was born in High Point on Jan 10, 1921, to Louis C. and Ethel Bass Underwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen T. (Mac) McCusker; and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Elizabeth Oppenheim, and son-in-law COL(Ret) Pete Oppenheim, three grandchildren and their spouses (Jeffrey and Kristine Oppenheim, Andy and Lisa Oppenheim, and Mary Elizabeth and Denton Dye), thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, especially Nancy Edmonds and her daughter, Robin, who provided extraordinary care after she could no longer live alone.
Nita was a lifelong member of Green Street Baptist Church in High Point from its founding. She told stories about climbing on and around the church as it was being built, and how they marched together from the old church to the new Green Street for their first service in 1930. She was a member of the choir for over 50 years, additionally serving as secretary for many years. She also loved working with the young people in the youth ministries at Green Street. Nita was employed by Burlington Industries during the War, and subsequently worked for the Internal Revenue Service until she retired in 1970. She was active in many community activities to include the Pilot Club and the Greensboro Choral Society. Following retirement, she put on her traveling shoes and expanded her horizons well beyond the North Carolina border. She and her husband (Mac) had a wonderful trip to Ireland where they met some of Mac's relatives, and also traveled to Switzerland with a group from Green Street. Visiting her family was her joy, and also a challenge because her son-in law and all three grandchildren were in the Army and stationed all over the world. Over the span of 45 years, to fulfill her love of family she journeyed to Germany, England, Belgium, Russia, Japan, Austria, and the US from North Carolina to California to be with them for baptisms, graduations, and weddings. Open Heart surgery and cancer did not slow her down, she made her last trip to Europe in 2015 at age 96.
Nita will be missed by all, but her family and friends take solace for one of the fullest and best lived lives that God has given. They would also like to thank all of the friends who so faithfully visited her and the staff at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living for the care they provided.
Funeral services will be at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel and Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2021. A short visitation will precede the service and a reception will follow. Burial service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 17, 2021, at Guilford Memorial Park.
The family requests any memoriam be in the form of donations to Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Dr., High Point, NC, 27262, AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to your favorite charity
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.