Nita Underwood McCusker
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
McCusker, Nita Underwood

January 10, 1921 - December 28, 2021

Nita Underwood McCusker, 100, was called home by the Lord to be with her beloved Jesus on December 28, 2021, 13 days before her 101st birthday. Nita will be remembered for her cheerfulness, generosity and love of life. She was born in High Point on Jan. 10, 1921, to Louis C. and Ethel Bass Underwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen T. (Mac) McCusker; and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Elizabeth Oppenheim, and son-in-law COL (Ret) Pete Oppenheim, three grandchildren and their spouses (Jeffrey and Kristine Oppenheim, Andy and Lisa Oppenheim, and Mary Elizabeth and Denton Dye), thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, especially Nancy Edmonds and her daughter, Robin, who provided extraordinary care after she could no longer live alone.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the services have been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 12 until 1 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro, with the funeral service beginning at 1 pm. Burial will immediately follow the service at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. A reception will follow in the funeral home's reception room. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel and Guilford Memorial Park
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Jan
17
Burial
10:00a.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
