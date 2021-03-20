Barbee, Nora Lee



1928 - 2021



Nora Lee Barbee, 92, of Greensboro, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Carriage House.



A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Nora Lee was best known for her quick wit and giving heart. After the death of her father, Nora Lee and her siblings moved to the Junior Order Home in Tiffin, OH, and later in Lexington, NC, where she gained life-long friends and memories. After graduation, Nora Lee went to work at Sears Mail Order as a secretary and retired after forty-years. Following her retirement, she continued to be active working at the Disney Store for eight years and at the Gap Kids. She was also a talented wedding caterer and director as so many couples from Rehobeth United Methodist Church can attest to. She was also a longtime member at Rehobeth. She gave back to the children's home by serving as the treasurer and subscriptions coordinator for The Junior Homekid, the newsletter published six times a year by the Junior Order Home.



Nora Lee is preceded in death by her husband James Herbert Barbee; her brothers, Ralph, Arnold, Dewey, and David Alton Moon, and her sister, Edna Highfill.



She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Underwood (Brooks); son, David Michael Barbee (Phyllis); close niece, Kathy Moon-Garrison (Robert); grandchildren, Jamie Leigh Underwood (fiancé, Zak Hampton), Justin Brooks Underwood (Sidney), Kolby Leigh Garrison, Kyleigh Brea Garrison, James Michael Barbee, and Jennifer Ashley Barbee-White (Justin); great-grandchildren, Hallie Barbee, Jacob Barbee, Archer Brooks Underwood, and Fallon Leigh Hampton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Memorial contributions can be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.