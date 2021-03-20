Nora Lee Barbee, 92, of Greensboro, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Carriage House.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Nora Lee was best known for her quick wit and giving heart. After the death of her father, Nora Lee and her siblings moved to the Junior Order Home in Tiffin, OH, and later in Lexington, NC, where she gained life-long friends and memories. After graduation, Nora Lee went to work at Sears Mail Order as a secretary and retired after forty-years. Following her retirement, she continued to be active working at the Disney Store for eight years and at the Gap Kids. She was also a talented wedding caterer and director as so many couples from Rehobeth United Methodist Church can attest to. She was also a longtime member at Rehobeth. She gave back to the children's home by serving as the treasurer and subscriptions coordinator for The Junior Homekid, the newsletter published six times a year by the Junior Order Home.
Nora Lee is preceded in death by her husband James Herbert Barbee; her brothers, Ralph, Arnold, Dewey, and David Alton Moon, and her sister, Edna Highfill.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Underwood (Brooks); son, David Michael Barbee (Phyllis); close niece, Kathy Moon-Garrison (Robert); grandchildren, Jamie Leigh Underwood (fiancé, Zak Hampton), Justin Brooks Underwood (Sidney), Kolby Leigh Garrison, Kyleigh Brea Garrison, James Michael Barbee, and Jennifer Ashley Barbee-White (Justin); great-grandchildren, Hallie Barbee, Jacob Barbee, Archer Brooks Underwood, and Fallon Leigh Hampton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
Cindy and family we are so sorry to learn of the passing of your mom. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. You are in our prayers
Zeb April and Zebrea Sharpe
March 25, 2021
David and family, so sorry about you mother's passing. My prayers are with you and your family. I remember how we talked about our moms when we worked together. God bless you
Rebecca May
March 22, 2021
To the family of Nora Lee-
Shortly after my mom became a resident at Carriage House in 2018 Nora Lee celebrated her 90th birthday. During my many visits to Carriage House I always looked forward to seeing Nora Lee. She always had a smile and a wave and a funny quip. She never lost her sense of humor, and she brought joy to many people. I often thought of her, even after my own mom passed away in 2020. Condolences to you all- Nora Lee was a gem!
Beth Hoadley
March 21, 2021
What a wonderful lady. It´s been years but she was always an unforgettable sweet and caring person. I was employed by Sears as well as my mom and sister. We all just loved Nora Lee. These special people have all passed and I miss those days but have such warm and wonderful memories. I know she will be missed but she left a legacy of friendship and love for others. Such a lovely lady.
Terri Sherrill
March 20, 2021
To the family of Nora Lee, So sorry for your loss. I worked with her 50 years ago at Sears and she made a wonderful impression on me. She was always showing love to those around her. I will never forget the kind and generous person she was to everyone. God bless all of you!
Odelia Mabe