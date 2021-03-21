Moore, Nora Davis
January 9, 1935 - March 18, 2021
Nora Lee Davis Moore, 86, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Nora was born on January 9, 1935 in Rockingham, NC to the late Robert L and Rosa Mae Davis.
She graduated from Rockingham High School in 1953, where she was homecoming queen, and the first high school graduate in her family.
After high school graduation she moved to Greensboro, NC where she met her husband, Bill.
They moved to Fayetteville in 1968 where they became active and faithful members of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
Nora worked at Snyder's preschool program, followed by 20 years at Fayetteville Academy's afterschool program.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Moore, and two brothers, Lloyd and Larry Davis.
She is survived by her children, Paige Holter (husband Joe) of Yorktown, VA and Tracy Moore (wife Crozier) of Greensboro, NC, granddaughters Samantha Holter, Richmond, VA, Katie Holter, Denver, CO, Ryann Moore, Greensboro, NC and grandson, Richard Moore, Greensboro, NC.
Funeral service will be held in the chapel at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church at 2:00pm, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Burial will be held at Green Hills Cemetery, Greensboro, NC at 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
A special "thank you" to Mom's Faithful Workers Sunday school class, friends, neighbors, Dr. Kenneth Manning and staff at Cape Fear Valley Oncology and Dr. Toni Meeks and staff at Village Internal Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church's Carpentry ministry or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
in Nora's memory.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 RAMSEY ST
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.