Bennett, Norma



October 26, 1936 - May 29, 2021



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Norma Isabel Jacques Bennett on May 29, 2021, my loving Mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.



She had a long and distinguished career in Nursing. Her compassion, love, strength and professional excellence was a gift and comfort to many, most especially during her years as a Hospice Nurse. While she was with Hospice at Greensboro, she made many dear friends whom she loved as family.



Norma was an accomplished equestrian, and loved all animals big and small.



Predeceased by her devoted husband Michael, who's loving extended family has been a blessing and a comfort. She will be dearly missed, and forever in the heart of her daughter, Alison.



A celebration of life gathering will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory may be made to the SPCA of the Triad or Authoracare Collective of Greensboro



George Brothers Funeral Service



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.