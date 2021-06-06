With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Norma Isabel Jacques Bennett on May 29, 2021, my loving Mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She had a long and distinguished career in Nursing. Her compassion, love, strength and professional excellence was a gift and comfort to many, most especially during her years as a Hospice Nurse. While she was with Hospice at Greensboro, she made many dear friends whom she loved as family.
Norma was an accomplished equestrian, and loved all animals big and small.
Predeceased by her devoted husband Michael, who's loving extended family has been a blessing and a comfort. She will be dearly missed, and forever in the heart of her daughter, Alison.
A celebration of life gathering will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory may be made to the SPCA of the Triad or Authoracare Collective of Greensboro
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
Norma was a co-worker for many years with HPCG. We often shared laughter and tears. She was a friend and will always hold a special place in my heart.
Love always,
Jewel
Jewel Hughes
August 6, 2021
Alison, I am so sad to learn of the loss of your mother. We worked together for many years @ HPCG and she was a very compassionate nurse. I enjoyed hearing her animal tales, shopping notes and how she dearly loved you. She was appreciated by many patients, families, friends and co-workers alike!
Judith V Alexander
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that your mother has passed away. I knew her through both of us working at Hospice. She was so committed to her patients and proud to be a nurse. May your memories be a comfort to you.
Maggie Conklin
June 12, 2021
I worked with Norma for many years at Hospice. We talked after she left. Norma was a fabulous nurse and an elegant lady. I can close my eyes and see Norma grin. RIP my friend.
Jan Patrick
June 8, 2021
It was truly a blessing knowing and working with Norma.
She was such a Grand Lady, I will never forget her.
Love & Peace be with you all!
Doyle Berryman
Work
June 8, 2021
Allison...I was so sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a special person and a wonderful nurse, definitely an HPCG legend who will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside her. She helped raise me up as a new hospice nurse and I will never forget the lessons she taught me.
Julie Ullery
Work
June 8, 2021
I worked with Norma at hospice for 10 years, and she was a tough, compassionate caring nurse who was wonderful to have on your team! She always had a smile or a laugh to share, and I cannot believe she is gone. She was one special person.
Tracy Carpenter
Friend
June 7, 2021
My condolences to you Alison. I had the privilege of working with your Mom at Hospice for many years. She was a classy, smart, no nonsense friend and coworker. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Holly Bessey
June 7, 2021
I worked with your sweet mother at Hospice. She was also my father-in-law's Hospice nurse and her management of his care was superb and allowed him to transition in grace knowing he was loved by his family.
Diane E Mclaughlin
Work
June 7, 2021
I worked with Norma for many years at Hospice, where she was highly respected by all. Norma will be fondly remembered and truly missed! Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Yolanda Neal
Work
June 6, 2021
Norma was such a kind and giving person. She will be missed. I´m sure God is using her talents in heaven.
Rene Keif MCormick Vutetakis
Work
June 6, 2021
Norma was one of a kind. We spent several years at Hospice together. I send my deepest sympathy to her family and all those who loved her.