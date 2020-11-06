Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Donnell
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1941
DIED
October 30, 2020
Norma Donnell

Greensboro — Norma Donnell, 78, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Public viewing is 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7 in Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street , Greensboro, NC 27401
Nov
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Goshen United Methodist Church
3300 Randleman Road , Greensboro, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal!! Praying that God gives you comfort Greg. I’m going to miss seeing Ms. Jean working in her yard, she always had a smile, and words of encouragement. Ms. Jean will surely be missed in the neighborhood. Penny McCullum & family
Penny McCullum
Friend
November 4, 2020