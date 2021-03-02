Menu
Norman Charles Westmoreland
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Westmoreland, Norman Charles

June 20, 1933 - February 26, 2021

Mr. Norman Charles Westmoreland, 87, passed away Friday evening, February 26, 2021 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville.

Norman was born on June 20, 1933 in Rockingham County to the late Joseph Allen and Edna Pearman Westmoreland. Norman was a faithful member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his free time, Norman enjoyed boating, riding horses, and was a semi-professional baseball player. He was a lover of cars. Norman most of all enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Norman is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Westmoreland.

Norman is survived by his three children, Steffni Stephens of Stokesdale, Angela Westmoreland of Stokesdale, Timothy Westmoreland of Stokesdale, sister Sue Hall (Mike), four grandchildren, Keisha Robinson, Tasha Westmoreland, Chase Stephens, Talena Westmoreland, and five great-grandchildren, Alexzandra Robinson, Preston Robinson, Jacob Nields, Sara Vincent, and Sutten DeVaney Stephens.

There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service held on Thursday, March 4, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating.

Mr. Westmoreland will lie in state on March 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Stokesdale for those wishing to stop by and pay their respects.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and face coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choosing.

You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC
Mar
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Stokesdale United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel Formerly Brooke Chapel.
Please accept my Condolences from the loss of Norman during this time. I saw him frequently several years ago and always considered him a friend. Agape, Wes Blackard
Wes Blackard
March 6, 2021
I´m definitely missing Wes...he was like no other - he really knew how to put a smile on my face!
Judy Edwards
March 6, 2021
Norman will definitely be missed by us here at the Town Hall. He was always kind and full of laughter.
Town of Stokesdale (Priscilla & Alisa)
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Norman . He was great friends with my brother JB who died in Dec . May they both rest in peace . My condolences. Reba
Reba Stanley
March 2, 2021
Angie I was so sorry to hear about your father's passing. I know you loved him very much. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Moore Markland/Kerner Ridge Assisted Living
March 2, 2021
