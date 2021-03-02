Westmoreland, Norman Charles
June 20, 1933 - February 26, 2021
Mr. Norman Charles Westmoreland, 87, passed away Friday evening, February 26, 2021 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville.
Norman was born on June 20, 1933 in Rockingham County to the late Joseph Allen and Edna Pearman Westmoreland. Norman was a faithful member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his free time, Norman enjoyed boating, riding horses, and was a semi-professional baseball player. He was a lover of cars. Norman most of all enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Norman is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Westmoreland.
Norman is survived by his three children, Steffni Stephens of Stokesdale, Angela Westmoreland of Stokesdale, Timothy Westmoreland of Stokesdale, sister Sue Hall (Mike), four grandchildren, Keisha Robinson, Tasha Westmoreland, Chase Stephens, Talena Westmoreland, and five great-grandchildren, Alexzandra Robinson, Preston Robinson, Jacob Nields, Sara Vincent, and Sutten DeVaney Stephens.
There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service held on Thursday, March 4, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating.
Mr. Westmoreland will lie in state on March 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Stokesdale for those wishing to stop by and pay their respects.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choosing.
You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.