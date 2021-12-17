McLaurin, Nylial Halo
December 11, 2021 - December 11, 2021
GREENSBORO – Nylial Halo McLaurin passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Arrangements will be held privately.
I Only Wanted You
They say memories are golden, well maybe that is true
I never wanted memories, I only wanted you
A million times I needed you, a million times I cried
If love alone could have saved you, you would have never died.
In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still
In my heart you hold a place, no one could ever fill.
If tears could build a stairway, and heartache make a lane
I'd walk the path to heaven, and bring you back again.
Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same
But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.