Nylial Halo McLaurin
McLaurin, Nylial Halo

December 11, 2021 - December 11, 2021

GREENSBORO – Nylial Halo McLaurin passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Arrangements will be held privately.

I Only Wanted You

They say memories are golden, well maybe that is true

I never wanted memories, I only wanted you

A million times I needed you, a million times I cried

If love alone could have saved you, you would have never died.

In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still

In my heart you hold a place, no one could ever fill.

If tears could build a stairway, and heartache make a lane

I'd walk the path to heaven, and bring you back again.

Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same

But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.
I don't know you but want you to know that I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for your broken and for healing
Karen
Other
December 17, 2021
