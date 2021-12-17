McLaurin, Nylial HaloDecember 11, 2021 - December 11, 2021GREENSBORO – Nylial Halo McLaurin passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Arrangements will be held privately.I Only Wanted YouThey say memories are golden, well maybe that is trueI never wanted memories, I only wanted youA million times I needed you, a million times I criedIf love alone could have saved you, you would have never died.In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you stillIn my heart you hold a place, no one could ever fill.If tears could build a stairway, and heartache make a laneI'd walk the path to heaven, and bring you back again.Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the sameBut as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.