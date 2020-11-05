Neugent, Obie Edward "Ed"
March 17, 1941 - November 3, 2020
Obie Edward "Ed" Neugent, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Born March 17, 1941 in Greensboro to the late Oliver Blake Neugent and Jettie Ingool Neugent, Ed was of the Christian faith. Ed was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend that was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He cherished family gatherings and liked to share his sense of humor, which his family grew to appreciate and love. He retired from Carolina Steel after 35 years of employment. Ed proudly served in the United States Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed sports, playing golf, and especially liked woodworking (mostly making birdhouses and birdfeeders). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life, his adoring wife of 57 years, Patricia Cassell Neugent; three children, Kenneth Edward Neugent, Teresa Neugent Lackey (Mike), and Elizabeth Ann Neugent Smith (Justin); four grandchildren, Sarah Anne Lackey Hill (Warren), Emily Grace Lackey, Benjamin River Smith, and Carter Michael Smith; three nieces that he loved dearly, Kim Kennedy, Tracy Way Horrell, and Wendy Way Hall; and other extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro for invited friends and immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.