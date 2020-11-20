Reaves, Odis Maurice



May 1, 1944 - November 17, 2020



Mr. Odis Maurice Reaves, 76, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Maurice leaves behind his wife, Linda, a son, Craig (Teresa), daughter, Meredith (Andrew), grandchildren, Spencer (Sheila), Garrett (Crystal), Kristen, Ashleigh, Trinity, and Hannah; and great-grandsons, Mason and Gray.



Maurice was born on May 1, 1944 in Clayton, NC to Odis and Josephine Reaves. Maurice received a degree in textile chemistry from NC State University in 1966. He worked in textiles for 42 years until he officially retired in 2008. On December 17, 1967, he married Linda Faye Fulk. Maurice was a member of the NC State Marching Band as well as an active member of the alumni and a member of the Wolfpack Club. Maurice was an avid golfer, a member of Mensa, AATCC–the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists, and a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Darlington, SC. Maurice enjoyed vacationing with his family every year, inspiring many fun memories to last his family a lifetime. The family would like to thank Hospice and Authoracare of Greensboro for their outstanding compassionate care. They are truly doing God's work in the community.



A celebration of life will be held at Palm Street Christian Church on Saturday, November 21 at 2 p.m. The family will receive guests from 1 to 2. Please be considerate and wear a mask as well as socially distancing for the safety of everyone in attendance. In lieu of flowers, a heartfelt contribution to Palm Street Christian Church would be appreciated, Palm Street Christian Church, 1921 Palm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.