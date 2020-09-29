Perez, Olga
Olga Perez, nee Bertomeu, passed away on September 28, 2020 in Greensboro, NC.
Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Mrs. Perez graduated from East Side High School and then Berkeley Secretarial College. She worked as a Spanish-English translating secretary for an import-export company in the Empire State Building, New York City. She married Michael A. Perez on April 23, 1950. They resided in Maplewood, NJ for many years, where she raised her family and later worked for the Heritage Insurance Agency in South Orange, NJ. In the early 1980s she and Michael moved to and spent many happy years in Cambridge, MD, on the Eastern Shore, to help care for their grandsons. Olga was active in the Garden Club, joined the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, conducting boat safety inspections, and volunteered with VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. She and her husband traveled extensively in Europe and enjoyed Elderhostel travel and programs. With their parents having all immigrated from Spain, Olga and Mike enjoyed many visits to Spain visiting relatives and understanding their parents' culture.
The couple later moved to Greensboro, NC, to be near their daughter and son-in-law and grandsons.
Mrs. Perez was predeceased by her husband in 2014. She leaves behind her four children, Denise of Greensboro, NC; Michael of Boston, MA and Vero Beach, FL; William of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Joseph of Cambridge, MD. She also leaves four grandchildren, Hubert and John Fiery, and Jeffrey and Natalie Perez, five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Amelia, Cullen, Maxwell, and Evelynn, and two sons-in-law, Hugh and Luis, and two daughters-in-law, Barbara and Laura.
