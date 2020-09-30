Flinchum, Jr., Oliver Cornelius "O.C."
December 18, 1931 - September 27, 2020
Oliver Cornelius "O.C." Flinchum, Jr., 88, of Julian, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
O.C. was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, mountains, fishing, gardening and bluegrass music. He was a proud US Army veteran and retired from Carolina Concrete.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Monnett Road Baptist Church, 6033 Monnett Road, Julian, NC; burial will follow at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 until 11 a.m.
He was the son of the late Oliver Cornelius "Doc" Flinchum and Nonie May Arrington Flinchum and was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruemell Brown, Bertie Kime, Roxie Wright, Lillian Clapp, and infants, Ruby and Romie Flinchum; and brother, Clayton Flinchum.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Stubblefield Flinchum; daughter, Kaye Perkins (Don); sons, Ed Flinchum (Tammy) and Gary Flinchum; grandchildren, Justin, Joshua and Courtney Flinchum; and brother, Fred Flinchum (Ila).
Loflin Funeral Home in Liberty is honored to serve the Flinchum family.