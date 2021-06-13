Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Otis C. Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC
Adams, Otis C.

September 1, 1930 - June 10, 2021

Otis Clyde Adams, 90, passed away on June 10, 2021, in Oak Island, NC. Clyde was born in Reidsville, North Carolina to Otis and Annie Carter on September 1, 1930. He married Opal Sue Foust on July 4, 1952. They were happily married for 67 years until her passing in December of 2019. Clyde served in the United States Navy and Coast Guard before returning home to care for his family after his father's passing. The majority of his career was spent with the United States Postal Service where he retired after twenty years. Clyde and Sue relocated to Oak Island, North Carolina. He continued to work various jobs and served as a deacon at Shoreline Baptist Church in Southport, North Carolina. He was dependable, a best friend to many, and will be missed and thought of fondly by all that knew him. In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Sue Adams, and his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Adams. Clyde is survived by his brothers, Marvin Adams, Sam Adams and his wife, Susan Adams; daughters, Brenda Gale Hackett, Bonnie Sue Morrow and her husband, Ronald Morrow; grandchildren, Ryan Beasley, Dustin Beasley, Adam Morrow and his wife, Whitney Morrow, and Emily Morrow; great-grandchild, Wyland Gene Morrow. His family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC. Funeral services will follow in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC.

Pugh Funeral Home, Asheboro

437 Sunset Ave
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Love you Clyde...will see you and Sue and Jesus in heaven!
Joe and Dawn Lucas
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results