Ledford, Sr., Ottis
August 16, 1926 - September 18, 2021
Ottis Ledford, Sr., 95, of Hampstead, NC passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington, NC. He loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was looking forward to the day he would be in the presence of Jesus.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro.
Mr. Ledford was born August 16, 1926, in Burnsville, NC to the late Clyde Ledford and Edith King Ledford Smith. He is a Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He served in the military from 1942-1952 and retired from law enforcement with the State of NC. Mr. Ledford attended Hampstead UMC and was an avid fisherman who would be on the fishing pier by 6 a.m. each morning.
Preceding him in death are his wife Margy Isabelle Crawford Ledford, his son, Ottis Ledford, Jr., sisters, Evelyn Stout Smith, and Geneva Stinnett.
Surviving him is his daughter Nancy L Jackson and husband, David A. Jackson of Greensboro and granddaughters, Melissa and Kelly Jackson of Greensboro.
The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.