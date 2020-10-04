Case, Paige



January 22, 1978 - September 5, 2020



Paige Case left this world unexpectedly on September 5, in her home in Sophia, NC at the age of 42, to be reunited with her sweet Granny, furbabies Sheryland Gandhi, and family and old friends. A native of NC, Paige has lived in Greensboro, Brown Mountain, at the "Blue House" in Seagrove, Pisgah, Franklinville, Gibsonville, Sophia, and Charleston, SC. She attended RCC to study Graphic Design.



She is survived by her "split apart"/ penguin/ partner of 18 years, Bridget Hodge, furbaby son Paco L'Orange, and her favorite ukulele Mali Wasabi.



Parents Charlie Case and Amanda Case; Other parents "Mamma B" (Beverly Boggan) and Jimmy Hodge; Siblings include her brother Darren Case (Kelli), Brother Cousin Dru Teal (Berly, Logan, & Elliott), Sister Cousin Heather Williams (Greg and Olivia), and other "Brosephs" Brandon Hodge (Traydon) and Brock Hodge (Christel, Graham, & Colton), and Nephew Ethan Hodge (Fiancee Sierra Winters). Other beloved family members include Aunt Crickett (Uncle Jerry), Aunt Helen Busick, Aunt Myrtle Collins, Aunt Diane Scharbinger (Uncle Bruce), Uncle Jay Wall (Malinda), Uncle Steve Wall, Uncle B.A. Busick Jr, and Nieces April Case and Courtney Gerringer (Dan, Mason, & Aiden).



Paige was a portrait artist, cartoonist, writer, storyteller, avid reader, YouTuber, PS4 gamer, snake wrangler, "B" Charmer, comedian, empath, musician, Aquarius, LGBT youth advocate, mentor to the young, "hardcore superstar by far," and a dreamer... a true original with friends all over the world. She was a lover of film, music and ideas.



She also enjoyed trips to Starbucks, wearing her signature white sunglasses and Chuck Taylors, and at different phases of her life, would walk a mile for a Camel Blue. She had a passion for Typography, pop music, funny ladies, campy teenage tv shows, cover songs, vaping, and American Horror Story.



As an animal lover, she saved injured chipmunks, squirrels, spiders, possums, birds, and rescued cats from snakes and snakes from cats. She also had a special bond with "Stevie" the polar bear when she worked at the zoo.



As a music lover, she had an eclectic taste that spanned from Lady Gaga and Britney Spears to Amanda Palmer, Kathleen Hanna, Nirvana, King Princess, Findlay…and always was able to find more new discoveries...and as eclectic with films...Tarantino, Tim Burton, John Hughes...and could recite every single line from "Steel Magnolias."



Halloween for her was a special time for celebratingwith Rocky Horror, dressing up in gore, carving incredibly iconic pumpkins, and/orwatching horror movies.



As a gamer on PS4, Paige created the most amazingly realistic self portrait avatars, and playedmostly Red Dead, GTA, and Dead by Daylight. She spent the majority of her time in the game building communities and helping teens and young adults by lending a helping hand (Back to back Bogdan), being encouraging, or just listening. Grateful thatshe was able to capture some of those memories as a YouTuber.



Paige enjoyed laughing with her Dad while watching movies together and would call her mother every night just to tell her "Good Night, Sleep Tight, Sweet Dreams, I love you!" When living with her mother, they were known to welcome lost souls and misfits, always trying to help those in need.



Paige loved giving people nicknames, spreading unconditional love, standing up against injustice like racism and bigotry, spreading joy, and lifting people up when they were down.



She was beautiful, brilliant, compassionate, creative, so very funny, magical, mystical, and a most generous and forgiving soul (at times to the detriment of her own wellbeing). Paige had an alluring, magnetic charm.



She was truly authentic and had the ability to allow others to feel comfortable being their true self. She will be sorely missed, as there is no other person like Paige, she was truly a special being.



Memorial Service arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to LGBTQ Youth Organizations (like the Trevor Project) or Mental Health Advocacy organizations.



"Come away, O human child! To the waters and the wild With a faery, hand in hand, For the world's more full of weeping than you can understand." From The Stolen Child, WB Yeats



"I see nothing worse than to sail this Universe without You" - We Are Stars, by the Pierces.



