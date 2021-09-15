Darnell, Pamela "Pam" Jean Mayberry



July 22, 1955 - September 12, 2021



Pamela Jean Mayberry Darnell, 66, passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021 at Authoracare of Burlington.



A graveside service will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park.



Pam was born July 22, 1955 in Guilford County to Leslie Vaughan and Peggy Ann Smith Mayberry. She attended Bethlehem United Methodist Church and retired from Pleasant Garden Drug Store.



She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, Donald Lee Darnell.



In addition to her father, Pam is survived by her son, Jonathan Darnell and wife Janine; 2 brothers, Leslie H. Mayberry and wife Holly and Mark D. Mayberry and wife Joanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Authoracare of Burlington, 918 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Darnell family with funeral arrangements.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.