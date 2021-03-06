Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela Hood
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Hood (Bradley), Pamela

July 22, 1954 - March 1, 1954

Ms. Pamela Laverne Hood, 66, of Greensboro, NC, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on March 1, 2021.

Pamela was born to the late James and Priscilla Kersey. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Hood.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Katina Slade (Calvin), Greensboro, NC, James Bradley, Greensboro, NC; three brothers: Glenn Kersey (Sandy), Greensboro, NC, Gary Kersey (Cyndi), Charlotte, NC and Bryant Kersey (Shatona), Atlanta, GA; two sisters: Bonita Kersey, Greensboro, NC and Janice Rucker, Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren: Ronald Slade Jr., Ryan Slade, Grayce Slade, Lawson Slade and London Slade of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

Celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Woodard Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with service beginning immediately thereafter.

Woodard Funeral Home

3200 N O'henry Blvd., Greensboro NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Mar
7
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m.
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodard Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of the of Pamela. I pray God `s strength upon each of you now & in the days to come.
Charlene Thomas Patrick
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for the death of your love one. May she Rest In Peace
OC & Shirley Johnson
March 7, 2021
My condolences to you and your family members Bryant and Bonita. May God continue to bless you all abundantly. From an Ex Amex co-worker.
Nita Whiteside-Moore
March 7, 2021
my sympathy to the family.
charles nevels
March 6, 2021
Sending heart felt sympathy to the Hood and Kersey family. May God strengthen you doing your time of loss.
Donnetta Sims-Lewis
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results