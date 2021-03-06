Hood (Bradley), Pamela



July 22, 1954 - March 1, 1954



Ms. Pamela Laverne Hood, 66, of Greensboro, NC, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on March 1, 2021.



Pamela was born to the late James and Priscilla Kersey. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Hood.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Katina Slade (Calvin), Greensboro, NC, James Bradley, Greensboro, NC; three brothers: Glenn Kersey (Sandy), Greensboro, NC, Gary Kersey (Cyndi), Charlotte, NC and Bryant Kersey (Shatona), Atlanta, GA; two sisters: Bonita Kersey, Greensboro, NC and Janice Rucker, Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren: Ronald Slade Jr., Ryan Slade, Grayce Slade, Lawson Slade and London Slade of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.



Celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Woodard Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with service beginning immediately thereafter.



Woodard Funeral Home



3200 N O'henry Blvd., Greensboro NC 27405



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.