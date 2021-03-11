My deepest sympathy to Bob, Julie, Suzanne and all of Parker's family & friends. I was blessed to have Parker as both a friend and coworker. We shared many lunch breaks laughing and talking in her AG trailer and many visits on her sun porch with baseball or Wake Forest games on the radio. Parker convinced me to adopt a stray cat that she and Julie rescued; my first & only feline pet. I will greatly miss Parker's quick mind and wit, beautiful smile and laughter.

Lea McDaniel Cross March 19, 2021