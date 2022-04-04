PETTIGREW, Paron



April 5, 1920 - April 3, 2022



Paron Pettigrew, two day shy of age 102, of Bremerton, Washington passed away at home after a full and eventful life.



Petty, as he was known with family and friends, was born April 5, 1920, in Gibsonville, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen; parents Lawrence and Oda Pettigrew; brothers, Master SGT Floyd, Ernest, and Paul; sisters, Thelma, Flonnie and Juanita; and his son John "Jack". He is survived by his sister Sylvia Ann Delancey of McLeansville, NC. Children, Jan, Holly, Cliff, and Tom.



