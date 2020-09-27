Dillon, Patricia



October 30, 1935 - September 15, 2020



On September 15, 2020, Patricia Ann Dillon, the loving mother of three daughters, died at age 84. She was born on October 30, 1935 in High Point, N.C. to Helen Brown Dillon and Percy McNeer Dillon.



In 1956, Pat received an Associate of Arts degree from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She continued her education and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1958. Subsequently, she studied for a Master's Degree in Russian History at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 1974, she was awarded a Master's Degree in Education from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.



Pat became a passionate teacher for high-risk students in a vocational counseling program in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Upon retiring from teaching, Pat started her own design/build company, remodeling residences and businesses.



She was an ardent champion of her home state of North Carolina and an intrepid global traveler. In her seventies, Pat journeyed alone to the Arctic Circle to view the aurora borealis, the American West on archeology digs, and across Russia on the Tran-Siberian Railway. With her daughters, Pat had many other adventures, including to Ireland, Spain, France, Greece and Turkey.



Pat is survived by her brother Percy McNeer Dillon, Jr. of McLeansville, N.C, and her three daughters, Helen Katherine Michael (Roy), Caroline Fleming Michael Osborne (John), and Dillon Michael Grenham (David), who with her five grandchildren, all live in the Washington, DC area.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home as soon as circumstances allow, in Statesville, N.C.



Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Mary Washington University's Great Lives Lecture Series UMW Office of Advancement 1119 Hanover St. Fredericksburg, VA 22401 and Holy Trinity Church 607 Greene St. Greensboro, N.C. 27401



Nicholson Funeral Home



135 Front Street



Statesville, NC 28677

