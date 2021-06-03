Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Whitsett Fortune
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Fortune, Patricia Whitsett

March 9, 1939 - May 26, 2021

Mrs. Patricia Whitsett Fortune passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Patricia, "Pat," was born on March 9, 1939 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Louise Whitsett.

Pat met and married the love of her life, Frank Fortune, and they were happily married for over 60 years.

In addition to her mother, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers: Harold, Maurice, and Perry Whitsett.

Pat leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Frank Edward Fortune; children, Denée Fortune McKnight (Jhon) and Terry E. Fortune (Monica); sisters: Martha Williamson, Yvonne Garrett (Reverend Franklin), and Judy Clark (Vernon); sister-in-law, Rena McAdoo; aunt, Mary Ruth Gibson; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

A family visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 East Washington Street, Greensboro Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m. followed by a private service.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
1315 East Washington Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
Healing prayers of comfort to The Fortune Family.
Margie Fortune-Cattouse
June 10, 2021
Upon reading your Obituary I was awed...What an accomplished woman..a remarkable humanbeing!! I am deeply saddened to have missed out on the opportunity, the honor of knowing you. Although I know your family grieves your physical presence, you have left a generational Black woman's template for how to live a productive life, filled with an abundance of resiliency, grace, beauty, service and above all love. We all know that when you entered Heaven's gates Our Father proclaimed, " Job well done my good and faithful Daughter..JOB WELL DONE!!" Rest now Aunt Patricia..
Love Margie
Margie Cattouse
Family
June 10, 2021
Mama Pat was and STILL is a one of kind woman. A kindred spirit to me as a fellow creative and a wonderful bonus grandma who made me feel welcomed and loved. I will miss her warm and easygoing spirit that made me smile from the inside-out. A family treasure forever. Rest in His glory!
Keronda ("Kiki") McKnight
Family
June 8, 2021
An angel has got her wings! May God grant you peace during this bereavement period.
Tonya Poitier OGBC Ushers Ministry
Friend
June 5, 2021
Praying God give You All the needed strength to get through this most difficult time. Love and Prayers
Doris (Dot) Young
Family
June 5, 2021
Terry & Monica,

May God comfort and strengthen you and your family at this difficult time. We pray that precious memories bring you peace.

Quinnie & Florien Mosley
Friend
June 4, 2021
GOD BLESS Aunt Pat and Family on this Special Day of Celebration of Mom Pat's Life- GOD BLESS and LOVE You All! Tina Harris Bennett and Family
Bettina Bennett
Family
June 4, 2021
Dear Family,
Keeping you in thought and prayer. Find comfort and peace in the loving memories that you share... Aunt Pat will be greatly missed!
Love you
Candace Fortune
Family
June 4, 2021
Denee -
DeWayne and I are praying for you and your family. Praying for God's peace and strength. God bless.. Anita and DeWayne R.
Anita Reed
Friend
June 4, 2021
If only there were something that one could say or do to express our sorrow at the homegoing of a dear friend to help comfort you. Know that we are praying with you and we will always cherish our memories.
Rev. Dr. C. P. Roddey
Friend
June 4, 2021
Denee, Jay and I are praying for you and your family. We are here if you need us.
Salandra Thomas
Friend
June 4, 2021
Mrs. Pat - a wonderful lady, a beautiful soul. My heart aches for your loss, my dear Fortune/McKnight families.
Keri Adams
Friend
June 4, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the Fortune family. So sorry for your loss.
Eva Long Griffin
Other
June 4, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Frank, this Linda Sims from First Citizens Bank.
Linda Sims
Work
June 4, 2021
You and your family are in our prayers.
Tina & Derek Scales
June 3, 2021
I would like to offer condolences to the family of my school mate, Mrs. Patricia Fortune, whom I met in 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran College.
Pearl Cunningham Ware
School
June 3, 2021
Frank, I am so sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. Praying for you and the family as you go thru this difficult time. She was such a beautiful spirit! May she Rest In Peace!
Venoris (Jean)Fuller
June 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Eddie Fowler
Friend
June 2, 2021
Aunt Pat was a truly special person. She was a bright light whose joy, warmth, and friendliness shone upon everyone she came in contact with. We will always love her dearly, miss her so much, and be truly grateful that was and is a part of our family. May she Rest In Peace.
Deborah Williamson
Family
June 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss! Eddie Coleman Family
Eddie Coleman
Friend
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results