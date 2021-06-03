Fortune, Patricia WhitsettMarch 9, 1939 - May 26, 2021Mrs. Patricia Whitsett Fortune passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Patricia, "Pat," was born on March 9, 1939 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Louise Whitsett.Pat met and married the love of her life, Frank Fortune, and they were happily married for over 60 years.In addition to her mother, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers: Harold, Maurice, and Perry Whitsett.Pat leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Frank Edward Fortune; children, Denée Fortune McKnight (Jhon) and Terry E. Fortune (Monica); sisters: Martha Williamson, Yvonne Garrett (Reverend Franklin), and Judy Clark (Vernon); sister-in-law, Rena McAdoo; aunt, Mary Ruth Gibson; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.A family visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 East Washington Street, Greensboro Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m. followed by a private service.