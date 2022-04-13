McAdoo, Patricia Gayle (Parks)



October 11, 1946 - April 8, 2022



Patricia Parks McAdoo, 75, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022, at her mother's home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 11, 1946, to the late Harvey Parks and his wife Margaret.



She was a lifelong dedicated member of Lankford Memorial Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. Pat enjoyed many trips with her family to the beach over the years and collecting seashells with her mother, aunt & cousin. She enjoyed reading and calligraphy writing, was a dedicated Tarheel fan, and truly enjoyed watching the games. She was a true friend to all and was an exceptional mother-in-law who treated both of her daughters-in-law like they were her own. She was a loving grandmother and will be dearly missed by so many that loved her.



She is preceded in death by her son, Stephen McAdoo (Norma McAdoo), and her father, Harvey Parks. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Parks, and her son, Kevin McAdoo and his wife Katherine McAdoo as well as her grandchildren Dakotah, Travis, Jeffrey, Micah, Michaela and Kali (Norma) as well as great-grandchildren, Logan (Travis) and Henry (Jeffrey).



Services for Pat will be held at Lankford Memorial Baptist Church, 3708 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. before the service that will begin at 1 p.m.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 13, 2022.