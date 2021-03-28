Morrison, Patricia Ann
July 6, 1936 - March 15, 2021
Patricia Ann Morrison, age 84, of Middleburg, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 15, 2021. Patricia was born July 6, 1936. Formerly of Eden, North Carolina, Pat was member of the Central Christian Church in Eden where she assisted fellowship members with knitting and crochet classes. Pat worked for 16 years at Fieldcrest in the Karastan Carpet Mill.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Morrison; daughters LuAnn M Collins and DeAnn Maginnis; son-in-law Steven A Maginnis; step-grandson Phillip L Maginnis; granddaughter, Hannah B Beha; grandson, Sean J Maginnis; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.