Patricia Ann Morrison
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home - Orange Park
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL
Morrison, Patricia Ann

July 6, 1936 - March 15, 2021

Patricia Ann Morrison, age 84, of Middleburg, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 15, 2021. Patricia was born July 6, 1936. Formerly of Eden, North Carolina, Pat was member of the Central Christian Church in Eden where she assisted fellowship members with knitting and crochet classes. Pat worked for 16 years at Fieldcrest in the Karastan Carpet Mill.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Morrison; daughters LuAnn M Collins and DeAnn Maginnis; son-in-law Steven A Maginnis; step-grandson Phillip L Maginnis; granddaughter, Hannah B Beha; grandson, Sean J Maginnis; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hollyhillfunerals.com for the MORRISON family.

Hardage Giddens 2465

127 BLANDING BLVD
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
Condolences to Jerry and Family. Pat was a lovely caring person.
Sam & JackieWall
March 28, 2021
