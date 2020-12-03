Bobbitt, Patricia Page Perkinson
September 21, 1940 - November 26, 2020
Patricia Page Perkinson Bobbitt, 80, died in her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 4th, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Reidsville, NC, with immediate family only in attendance.
Patricia was born on September 21, 1940, to the late Thomas Page Perkinson and Pattie Roane Hendrick Perkinson. She grew up in Wise, NC and received an associate's degree from St. Mary's School in Raleigh. Patricia married Joshua Branch Bobbitt, Jr. and moved to Madison, NC, where she was an active member in the Madison Garden Club and the Service League of Western Rockingham Co. She was also a competitive participant in her bridge club. She was a devoted mother to her sons–-volunteering at school through the PTA and later becoming a substitute teacher. Patricia loved St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she volunteered in many roles; she especially enjoyed serving on the Altar Guild. Patricia cherished good times with her friends and family at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia and on the golf course at Deep Springs Country Club. She was devoted to her family and will always be remembered for her warm spirit, giving heart, and loving smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua Branch Bobbitt, Jr. in 2012.
Survivors include her sons Joshua Branch Bobbitt, III and wife Lisa; William Patrick Bobbitt and wife Jill; grandchildren Elizabeth Sheridan Bobbitt, Joshua Branch Bobbitt, IV, Coleman Wood Bobbitt, Sally Page Bobbitt, and Julianna Grace Bobbitt. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Page Perkinson, Jr. and wife Debra; sister-in-law Elizabeth Bobbitt Ashworth and husband Fred; niece Julie Perkinson Schlosser and husband Joseph; and nephew Thomas Manning Perkinson.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 72, Reidsville, NC 27323-0072.
