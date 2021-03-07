Taylor, Patricia
April 21, 1933 - March 4, 2021
Patricia Newnam Taylor, age 87, earned her place in heaven at her home in Greensboro on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a long-extended illness. Pat was born on April 21, 1933 in Greensboro to Luther and Lucille Newnam as the eldest of 4 children. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1952 and worked at Cone Mills Converting and Custom Graphics. She married William (Bill) Taylor on October 30, 1954.
One of the greatest gifts that were bestowed upon her was the ability to sing. She was a very talented soprano and used it effectively in the service of her Lord. She was a member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church in Greensboro and participated in the choir most of her life. She was well sought after to sing at weddings and funerals, and her solos were very moving to those that were present. Her other talents included painting, from portraits to landscapes. Pat was an avid fan of just about any sport. She especially enjoyed watching Carolina basketball and Braves baseball.
She was a kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she encountered. Her outlook was always optimistic and she touched many lives throughout her lifetime.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents and sister Linda. She is survived by her brother Jerry Newnam and sister Judy Kincaid, children Robyn, Greg, Britt and Kelley Taylor, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled later this year when Covid restrictions have been lifted. Donations to the American Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated to further research in combating this terrible disease.
We would like to extend our thanks to Ni Gorsuch, MD, and Hospice of High Point for their wonderful care and also a huge thanks to Harold Wrenn, who was a great friend to Mom during this difficult time.
"I thought that I would miss you so, and never find my way.
And then I heard the angel say 'She's with you every day.'
The sun, the moon, the wind, the stars, will forever be around,
reminding you of the love you shared, and the peace she's finally found."
Unknown
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.