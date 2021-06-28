Patricia Wester Wilson, 60, of Greensboro, went home to be with her Lord on June 25, 2021, at Hospice of High Point. Patti was born April 16, 1961, in Guilford County to the late Thurman Wester and Rheta Stephens Wester. She was a member at Westover Church in Greensboro for many years. Patti had a strong faith and loved the Lord with her whole heart and soul. Patti worked for Guilford County Schools for 38 years as a teacher assistant and front office secretary. She loved working with children and touched the lives of many during her years with the school system. Surviving are her husband, Dean Wilson, of Greensboro, her sister, Mary Wester, of Kernersville and her best friend, Wanda Dezern of Archdale. A celebration of Patti's life will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Westover Church in Greensboro lead by Pastor Michael Carter. The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2:00PM in the Westover Church Atrium. Burial will be at Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, NC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse, Boone, NC or Westover Church Missions Fund, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.
6 Entries
Patti touched so many people´s lives. She was such a sweet friend to so many and shared God´s word to so many. I know that through Jesus, we will see each other again.
Christie Goodman
Friend
July 3, 2021
tthe only best cousin i ever had.
we grown up together all tgree of us.
She was so special to me
always in my heart.
RIP IN PEACE MY SWEET COUSIN
angela lynn bull(combs)
July 2, 2021
Patti was a bright spot in my days during a challenging year working at Millis Road. It was my internship year and my cousin suddenly passed away that year. I told very few people, but I´m glad I confided in Patti. She quietly shared so much love and support during that difficult time. She was truly one of the most pure and kind people I have ever met. She will surely be missed by many!
VV Tran
Work
July 1, 2021
Emily and Sandy Wilson
June 29, 2021
Patti will forever be in my heart. We shared many years of a beautiful friendship. Her prayers and love have helped me through many of life´s trials. She is now healed in the arms of God. Love always for the sweet memories of our time together.
Emily Wilson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Patti was a very dear friend in high school. She always had a smile and such a positive attitude. I remember how bright she was. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May you find peace in God's love.