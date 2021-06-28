Wilson, Patricia Wester



April 16, 1961 - June 24, 2021



Patricia Wester Wilson, 60, of Greensboro, went home to be with her Lord on June 25, 2021, at Hospice of High Point. Patti was born April 16, 1961, in Guilford County to the late Thurman Wester and Rheta Stephens Wester. She was a member at Westover Church in Greensboro for many years. Patti had a strong faith and loved the Lord with her whole heart and soul. Patti worked for Guilford County Schools for 38 years as a teacher assistant and front office secretary. She loved working with children and touched the lives of many during her years with the school system. Surviving are her husband, Dean Wilson, of Greensboro, her sister, Mary Wester, of Kernersville and her best friend, Wanda Dezern of Archdale. A celebration of Patti's life will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Westover Church in Greensboro lead by Pastor Michael Carter. The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2:00PM in the Westover Church Atrium. Burial will be at Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, NC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse, Boone, NC or Westover Church Missions Fund, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 28, 2021.