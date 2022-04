Patrick Lee GeBauer



Greensboro — Patrick Lee GeBauer, 66, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.