Boren, Patsy Pugh
Patsy Pugh Boren passed away on Tuesday, October, 6, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Galax, Virginia and resided there until she moved to Greensboro to attend college. Patsy graduated from Greensboro College in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She worked for the state as a vocational rehabilitation counselor helping many people with job placement. She had a great talent for designing and later started her own successful business "Interior Details."
Patsy was a member of the Greensboro Junior League and enjoyed volunteering at the League's Bargain Box. She was a long standing member of the Little Gate Garden Club.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edith Phillips Pugh and her sweet stepmother, Elsie Pugh. She is survived by her only daughter, Lee Boren Kleinhelter and her husband Kevin Kleinhelter; Kevin's daughter, Madison Kleinhelter; and her only grandchild, Holden Hanes Kleinhelter of Atlanta, Georgia.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held in spring/summer 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greensboro College, GC Fund, in memory of Patsy Pugh Boren.
Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel has the honor of assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.