Duncan, Patty Malloy
July 8, 1941 - February 27, 2021
Patty Malloy Duncan, 79, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pandemic guidelines will be observed to include face masks and social distancing.
A Guilford County native, Patty was born on July 8, 1941, the daughter of the late Forrest and Wealthy Clark Malloy. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she really enjoyed gathering with family and friends. She also loved her animal companions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, D. W. Clark, and her husband, Ray Duncan.
Surviving are her sons Eric Duncan and his wife, Christy and Tab Duncan; a brother Donald Malloy; 7 grandchildren Brelyn, Madison, Kimberly, Chloe, Jessica, Rebecca, and Nikki; and 9 great-grandchildren Bryan, Kaylen, Trinity, Gabriel, Rileigh, Aubree, Penelope, Stormi, and Alaia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409 or the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 24058-5216.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.