Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patty Malloy Duncan
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Duncan, Patty Malloy

July 8, 1941 - February 27, 2021

Patty Malloy Duncan, 79, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pandemic guidelines will be observed to include face masks and social distancing.

A Guilford County native, Patty was born on July 8, 1941, the daughter of the late Forrest and Wealthy Clark Malloy. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she really enjoyed gathering with family and friends. She also loved her animal companions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, D. W. Clark, and her husband, Ray Duncan.

Surviving are her sons Eric Duncan and his wife, Christy and Tab Duncan; a brother Donald Malloy; 7 grandchildren Brelyn, Madison, Kimberly, Chloe, Jessica, Rebecca, and Nikki; and 9 great-grandchildren Bryan, Kaylen, Trinity, Gabriel, Rileigh, Aubree, Penelope, Stormi, and Alaia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 24058-5216.

You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC
Mar
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC
Mar
3
Burial
Pleasant Ridge Christian Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel Formerly Brooke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear about the death of Patty, she was a fun loving person, she was also my aunt. My condolences goes to her son's, grandchildren and her brother. Love to all.
Helen Malloy Amick (Sissy)
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results