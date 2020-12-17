Smith, Patty Ann Richardson



Mrs. Patty Ann Richardson Smith, 65, of McLeansville, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.



Mrs. Smith attended Northeast High School. Patty's employment career included Kroger, Amp, and Guilford County Schools. Patty worked as a school bus driver until her health declined.



Patty was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Juanita Brandon Richardson, brothers Tommy and Barry Richardson, sister-in-law, Alma Milton Richardson.



Mrs. Smith is survived by loving husband of 47 years, Charlie Smith, daughter Tammy, son Cameron, daughter-in-law Samantha Smith, grandchildren Lee, Zachary, Peyton, and Saniyah, brothers, Bobby, Jeff, and David Richardson, brother-in-law's, William, and Carl Smith, sister-in-law Shelly Teague, uncles, Odell, Woody, and Brady Brandon, and aunts Virginia Richardson, Ophelia Powell, and Doris Milton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Woodard Funeral Home will host a public viewing on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. followed by the funeral at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel and burial at Bass Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.