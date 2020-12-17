Mrs. Patty Ann Richardson Smith, 65, of McLeansville, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
Mrs. Smith attended Northeast High School. Patty's employment career included Kroger, Amp, and Guilford County Schools. Patty worked as a school bus driver until her health declined.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Juanita Brandon Richardson, brothers Tommy and Barry Richardson, sister-in-law, Alma Milton Richardson.
Mrs. Smith is survived by loving husband of 47 years, Charlie Smith, daughter Tammy, son Cameron, daughter-in-law Samantha Smith, grandchildren Lee, Zachary, Peyton, and Saniyah, brothers, Bobby, Jeff, and David Richardson, brother-in-law's, William, and Carl Smith, sister-in-law Shelly Teague, uncles, Odell, Woody, and Brady Brandon, and aunts Virginia Richardson, Ophelia Powell, and Doris Milton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Woodard Funeral Home will host a public viewing on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. followed by the funeral at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel and burial at Bass Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
My deepest Condolences to my extended family. Patty was often In our thoughts through out the years and I know she will be greatly missed. Prayers for God to strengthen the family in during this difficult time. (Hugs)
Phyllis Womack Pritchett
December 17, 2020
I am so terribly to hear of Patty's passing. My heart is very sore with our family as we have to accept memories only of our love one. May the God of peace heal all broken hearts, and know, we will see her again. She has only taken a step we must all make one day. My prayers are with our family.