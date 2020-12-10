Aldridge, Paul Thomas



October 17, 1945 - December 3, 2020



Paul Thomas Aldridge of Jamestown, NC passed away at his home on December 3, 2020. Paul was born to Cecil and Charlotte Aldridge in Ironton, Ohio on October 17, 1945. Paul spent several years working at both Kyova Pipe Company in Ironton and National Mine Service in Ashland, Kentucky. Paul and his family left Ohio in 1985 and resided in Durham, NC until 1990 when his family relocated to Greensboro.



Paul was a well-known and respected construction superintendent for Kirkland, Inc. since 1991. He worked tirelessly on countless buildings and projects in the Triad and surrounding areas over his almost 30-year career with them.



Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Brenda Kelley Aldridge as well as his four children, Paul Nicholas (Nick) and wife Kris McMillan Aldridge of Greensboro, William Anthony (Tony) of Jamestown, Todd Gerald of Kernersville and daughter Angela Denise and husband Byron Suarez of San Dimas, California.



Paul is survived by two siblings, Manuel Lee Aldridge, his wife Marg and their daughter Lisa Aldridge Oliver, all of Lononderry, Ohio, and Shirley Seary of Ironton, Ohio.



Paul has six grandchildren. Four from Angela and Byron: Myles Thomas Paredes (18), William Cole Paredes (14), Aiden Antonio Suarez (18) and Eileen Victoria Suarez (14); one from Nick and Kris: Jacob Thomas Aldridge (18) and one from Todd and Vikki Bonnett Aldridge: Taylor David Aldridge (21).



A private service was held for immediate family members to say their goodbyes. The entire family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the prayers and condolences that have been provided during this difficult time.



For those of you wishing to honor him, as a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the family asks that you would please consider making an online contribution in his memory to the Reds Community Fund - an organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth by leveraging the tradition of the Cincinnati Reds and the game of baseball.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.