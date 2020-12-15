Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Paul Anthony Daniels
Greensboro — Paul Anthony Daniels, 56, died Friday, December 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2020.
I am so terribly sorry to hear of Paul's passing. I have missed him at our monthly meetings and sent an email just this morning. I just found this link to his obituary. I am so sorry about his passing and regret that I did not learn about it until now. Oh, what a loss. My deepest condolences to his wife and loved ones.
Dusty Donaldson
February 11, 2021
Hi Melody, just found out about Paul´s passing. Kristiana and I are sending you our deepest sympathy and hope you and your wonderful family will remember all the great times you had together. I will always remember your beautiful family. Helga
Helga Liskunas
January 8, 2021
Melody, I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. He was a great man. Praying for you and all your family.
Robin L Fennell
December 17, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to a very special friend who will be greatly missed. May God and time and wonderful memories help ease the loss of your precious Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult days.
Mike and Cindy Reid
December 16, 2020
We are both saddened by the news of Paul's passing. We knew him from the Guilford GOP and as a candidate for the school board. He was a tireless advocate for children and conservative policies. We will miss him.
Ernie and Joanne Wittenborn
Ernie Wittenborn
December 15, 2020
David and I are so sorry to hear this. He was a great man and will be missed. Prayers for the family, God Bless.