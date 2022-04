Paul David "P.D." Fields



Siler City — Paul David "P.D." Fields, 81, died Saturday, January 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5 at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 3631 Mt. Vernon-Hickory Mountain Rd. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 4, 2022.