McMath, Paul HarveyJanuary 6, 1929 - October 25, 2020Greensboro – Paul Harvey McMath, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Paul was born to the late Gordan B. and Ethel McMath and was married to Virginia McMath, who will remember Paul as her hero.Paul retired after 35 years with JP Stevens as a plant superintendent. He grew up in the Hickory Mtn. Baptist Church, Siler City and attended Mt. Vernon UMC, Siler City where he served in many capacities but most notably as Sunday school superintendent and as a teacher of the adult Sunday School class for many years. He attended Trinity Church in Greensboro in his later years. Paul was a man of great faith, with a fabulous sense of humor who dearly loved his family.Paul enjoyed farming, maintaining a garden where he grew tomatoes and especially his time in "the country" on his farm in Chatham County where he could watch his cattle graze.In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wives, Alma Jackson McMath and June Harris McMath; brothers, Carl and Keith McMath and sister, Patsy M. Beale; and daughter-in-law, Myra McMath.Survivors also include his sons, P. Stephen McMath (Brenda), Alan McMath (Carolyn) and Mike Moody (Beverly); his grandsons; Brooks McMath, Drew McMath, Joel McMath (Autumn) and Josh Moody (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Theodore Paul Hester-McMath, Dylan, Dalton and Dakota Rose Moody. Paul is also survived by his sister-in-law, Faye McMath, and extended family.There will be a graveside service at Westminster Gardens on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 o'clock. The Covid-19 protocols will be observed, including wearing masks and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the memorial association at Mt. Vernon UMC, 3631 Mt. Vernon Hickory Mtn Rd., Siler City, NC or to the Hickory Mtn. Baptist Church cemetery fund, 1094 Mt. Vernon Hickory Mtn. Rd., Siler City, NC.